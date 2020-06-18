Implementation on SOPS become essential: Sohail

QUETTA: Chairing a high level video link meeting the Commissioner Zhob Sohail Ur Rehman Baloch here on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said that the Implementation on SOPS against Corona virus has become essential Government made important decisions to ware the mask at public places negligence in save precautions will not be tolerated.

Commissioner said that at least 89 people died in Balochistan due to corona virus SOPS must be followed at Hotels Shops Transport areas Hair dresser and auto mechanic shops else district administration will take strict action including shops sealing and charging of fines.

He said situation can become critical more if SOPS were neglected.

Deputy Commissioners of all District of Zhob Divisions Police and Health officers also attended the meeting.

