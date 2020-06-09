IGP lauds Police’s services during COVID-19 pandemic

QUETTA: Inspector General of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt has said, along with maintain law and order in the province, Balochistan Police has been taking part in efforts against spread of Coronavirus added yet 06 Police officers and soldiers martyred due to contagious virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Tuesday while addressing a condolence reference held in Central Police Office in order to pay homage to police officers and soldiers martyred while performing duties in COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional IG Police Balochistan Jahanzaib Khan Jogezai, Additional IG and Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Naeem Bhroka, Additional IG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and police officers were present in the condolence ceremony.

“Total 84 Police Officers and Soldiers were infected with Coronavirus while 06 embraced martyrdom, I would discuss with provincial government to declare police officer and soldiers as martyred died while taking part in COVID-19 pandemic.” IGP Balcohsitan Mohsin Hassan Butt said.

Praising the sacrifices of Police Force Mohsin Hassan Butt said, without fearing from any alarming situation, Balochistan Police has been performing duties in order to share their part against spread of contagious virus,

He urged citizens of Balcohistan to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedure in order to curtail the rapid spread of novel Coronavirus, “In order to protect our elders and family members from COVID-19 we must have to make sure social-distancing while outside movements,” Mohsin Hassan Butt added.

He further said, the services of DSP Syed Abdul Jabbar, DSP Amanullah Kakar, DSP Jamil Akhtar Baloch and Constable Waqar Bashir will be remembered pledged his full support for the families of Police officers and soldiers died due to Coronavirus.

