IG FC south pledges support for modern education for youth

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) South Major General Sarfaraz Ali has said, imparting modern educational opportunities to provincial youth particularly youth of Makran Division remained our priority.

He shared these views on Saturday while meeting with Dean Law College Gul Hassan and Principal Atta Shad College Wahid Bukskh at FC Headquarter Turbat.

“Educational activities in Balochistan are badly affected due to Coronavirus outbreak but despite the pandemic we must have to shift our youth toward opportunities of modern education.” Major General Sararaz Ali stressed upon fostering research based and scientific educational activities in Makran Division.

Meanwhile Principal Atta Shad College Khudar Bukush has informed the IG FC south regarding woes his college has been facing.

Major General Sarfaraz Ali pledged to utilize his efforts in addressing Atta Shad College’s difficulties and added he would speak with the provincial government to re-open the college’s hostel.

Principal Atta Shad College lauded sacrifices of Frontier Corps of Balochistan in restoring peace in Balochistan particularly in Makran Division.

