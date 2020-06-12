‘How many accidents occurred in your tenure?’: CJP says corruption has taken root in railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan lashed out at the Ministry of Railways on Friday, saying the entire system has gone corrupt.

The SC two-member bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard petitions related to transfer of services of the Pakistan Railways employees.

During the hearing, the CJP lost his calm at the Railways Secretary, saying that he should leave his post as the ministry is not performing adequately at all.

“How many incidents have occurred during your tenure?” said the top judge, adding that rather than doing the office work, the railways official should go into the field and see how the employees are performing.

The CJP inquired about the number of employees working in the railways, to which the secretary replied that there are 76,000 employees, 142 passenger trains, and 120 freight carriages.

Due to the coronavirus, only 43 passenger trains are operational these days, informed the official.

“You have hired 76,000 people but to run the system of railways only 10,000 employees are enough. Your entire factories and system has stopped working then what are these employees doing?” the CJP remarked.

The secretary said that computerized data of all the employees is not available, adding that the prime minister is working to bring reforms based on a six-point agenda.

“In the railways, either people lose lives or the national exchequer faces loss in millions,” said the CJP.

The apex court ordered the railways to present a report regarding its operations and employees, within a month.