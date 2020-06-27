Hinglaj Mandir Link Road first phase construction completed 

QUETTA: The first phase of construction of Hinglaj Mandir Link Road adjacent to Coastal highway has been successfully completed with the special funds of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The minority community of Lasbela has expressed gratitude to the Government of Balochistan, according to official sources. Adviser Parliamentary minority Affairs Approved Project At A Cost Of Rs 120 Million For Construction Of 13 Km Link road To Historic Hinglaj Temple Adjacent To Gwadar Coastal high way, ninety percent of technical work was completed expeditiously and diligently the tenure of the former executive engineer (Behram Gichki) concerned department but after their transfer the officers posted also continued to work on the project.

The first phase of the 4.7 km Link Road project has been completed this week and phase two of the project will be completed in the next financial year. However, rapid progress is being made on the project and the welfare of the minority community in Lasbela, With the special interest of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, work is underway on several projects at Hanglaj Mata Mandir. Minority community living in Balochistan has full religious freedom and basic rights. Minority community has also played an important role in the development of Lasbela.

