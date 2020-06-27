Health Department fully alert to handle COVID-19 situation

QUETTA: Under available resources, provincial health department earnestly working to ensure provision of quality health services to patient amid Coronavirus pandemic while Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has been regularly reviewing COVID-19 progress. Dostain Jamaldini added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Saturday while distributing PPE Kits, gloves, masks, shields and other safety equipment to Sheikh Zahid Hospital’s staff provided by Mercycorps Pakistan.

“Chief Minister Balochistan has been keenly focusing on Coronavirus pandemic in Balochistan and health department has been battling with contagious virus from frontline.” Secretary Health said expressed optimism to avert the challenges of Coronavirus in Balochistan.

However the Secretary claimed that health department in Balochistan fully alert against COVID-19 while all resources being utilized to ensure provision of quality health facilities to patients infected by Coronavirus.

Sharing views on the occasion Director General Health Dr. Saleem Abro has said, we have been keenly focusing COVID-19 outbreak as the entire world has been passing through a bad health crisis but yet our doctors and health staff adherently providing services despite facing odds.

