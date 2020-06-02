Hazara Town lynching an attempt to spoil peace

QUETTA: The senior leadership of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) has strongly condemned the Hazara Town lynching whih left one man killed and two injured calling the incident as an attempt to spoil peace and harmony in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

These comments echoed by Member Provincial Assembly from Hazara Town Abdul Qadir Nail, Secretary General HDP Ahmed Ali Kohzad and Dr Asghar on Tuesday while addressing a news conference at Quetta’s Alamdar Road.

“Internal and external miscreants inside Hazara Community provoking youth of Hazara tribe in Quetta in order to spoil peace and brotherly environment among nations in Quetta and Balochistann.” The HDP leadership said recommended All Parties Conference and Jarga in order to restore harmony in the provincial capital.

Strongly denouncing the killing of Bilal Khan during a lynching incident at Hazara Town MPA Qadir Nail has said, we are standing with family of slain Bilal Khan whilst we had decided to participate in his funeral but following anger in the city we didn’t join the funeral but HDP’s leadership will share condolence as tension normalize,

“The Hazara Town incident occurred following a brawl amid two individual but some elements termed it as ethnic tensions between Pashtoon and Hazara nations, but we wouldn’t allow anyone to disturb peace of Quetta on the name of ethnicity.” MPA Qadir Nail said stressed upon all parties and nations to come forward in normalizing law and order in the city.

“Enemies have been trying to fuel tension among nations in Balochistan since 20 years but people of Balochistan and Quetta deterred all vicious attempts by fostering unity and brotherhood.” He added.

However Hazara Democratic Party refuted claims that Hazara Town and Marriabad have become as No-Go areas added roughly 6 to 7 lakhs people have been living in both Hazara neighborhoods and people from other languages are allowed to come and do business with us.

“Tough due to security issues and carnage of Hazara Community in terrorism, we have been drifted away from rest of the city hence we need to discourage and hate among nations.” The HDP leadership added.

They pledged full cooperation with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Hazara Town incident.

