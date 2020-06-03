Govt to retain discounted airfare for students returning from Wuhan on June 5

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday announced that the second batch of Pakistani students, which was to be repatriated from Wuhan on June 5, would continue to get subsidised tickets for Rs 50,000. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari said: “Continuing our goodwill for students returning from Wuhan, as per PM Imran Khan’s instructions, the ticket cost of 2nd flight returning from Wuhan on June 5 will also be capped at Rs 50,000.”

“We haven’t forgotten your long suffering & continued support..sorry for the confusion,” the SAPM added to his tweet, apologising for the earlier misunderstanding created over the cost of air tickets.

We havent forgotten your long suffering & continued support..sorry for the confusion. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 3, 2020 He also acknowledged the students’ perseverance during their stay in Wuhan amid the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 280 students would be repatriated from Wuhan city of China through a special flight, said an official from Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development ministry. Over 250 Pakistani students were evacuated last month from China through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines with the government deciding to offer subsidised tickets to the students. The special repatriation flights began on May 18. The gesture was to thank Pakistani students for extending cooperation and showing patience during the pandemic outbreak.

