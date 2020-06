QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar said that the government is providing full support to the martyrs of terrorism so that their heirs can be saved from financial difficulties. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Culprits involved in the killing of martyrs are coward, they will never succeed in their nefarious intentions.

While distributing the compensation checks among the families of martyrs here on Wednesday Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said that the Pakistani nation bravely fought the terrorists and defeated them in this regard government is taking effective actions.

Like this: Like Loading...