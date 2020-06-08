Govt can’t fight against Corona without public

QUETTA: Spokesman to Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has stressed upon masses to implement on SOPs in order to protect themselves and their families from contagious Coronavirus added without masses support government can’t win the fight against COVID-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Monday while addressing a news conference here in Quetta added government has restored transportation but we again ban if transporters didn’t implement on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),

“Drivers and transporters violating safety precautions would be charged with fines but provincial government has been easing many sectors during the 2nd phase of smart-lockdown.” Liaquat Shahwani said lamented over zero-implementation on SOPs by traders during first phase of smart-lockdown.

“Indeed the contagious virus would travel with general public in areas yet protected from Coronavirus but we have precluded transporters to ensure disinfection spray inside their vehicles and full implement on face masks and hand sanitizers.” The spokesman said

Expressing concerns over rapid spread of COVID-19 in Balochistan he said, so far 31% population in Balochistan while 98% infected patients isolated in homes,

“Unfortunately yet a small number of people implementing on social-distancing and other safety precautions which would jeopardize health structure in Balochistan.” Shahwani said cited senior politician Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir also died due to Coronavirus.

