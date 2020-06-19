Governor summoned BA session for budget-2020-21

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Justice retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai summoned Balochistan Budget session today (Saturday) on 20th of June 2020. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to the Balochistan Assembly summary of budget session has received to the Assembly secretariat from Governor House.

Budget session for the fiscal year 2020-21 would be held on Saturday. Provincial Minister Balochistan for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the budget in the august house. Budget session of the province will continue from 20th of June to 29th of the month.

It is expected that volume of next fiscal year budget of Balochistan will be around four hundred thirty billion rupees. According to some reliable but not confirmed sources 320 billion rupees funds will be allocated for Non Development while 110 Billion rupees for Development Sectors. Total outlay of the budget is expected to be around 430 billion rupees.

According to the minister for finance Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi the budget would be formulated keeping in view the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on people and businesses of the province. This will be the ‘Corona-budget’, so we would like to mitigate the sufferings of our people and give them a hope, give them cash, food products and recreate employment opportunities for them. Because of the present situation of Pandemic COVID – 19 , health sector will be given priority in the budget. Maximum Funds will also be allocated for the health sector. It seems that 12 billion rupees will also be allocated for three years epidemic disease program.

Like this: Like Loading...