Governor stresses upon strict implementation on SOPs

He shared these views on Wednesday while presiding a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of provincial universities directed all VCs to submit detailed report regarding all aspects of online classes in Balochistan.

However the Governor stressed upon masses to understand to sensitivity of Coronavirus as the contagious virus tightening its grip in Balochistan added strict implementation on SOPs needs to be ensured.

VC University of Balochistan Dr. Shafiqu ur Rehman, VC Khuzdar Engineering University Professor Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Caretaker VC Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Dr. Anjum, VC Lasbela University Professor Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, VC Loralai University Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, VC Meer Chakar Khan University Sibi Dr. Ali Nawaz Mwengal, Principle Secretary tw Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan and Register Bolan Meidal University Shakeel Ahmed have attended the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly discussed COVID-19 impacts on students particularly challenges being surfaced by online classes as internet access not available in major parts of the province.

Addressing the meeting Governor Balochistan Amanulalh Khan Yasinzai said, the pandemic has badly effected education sector in the entire world hence timely online classes would save students’ time,

“In order to walk with modern world we must have to change our normal routine and should foster digital educational among our students.” Governor Balochistan added.

He further said, government has been reviewing educational situation amid online classes while a solid solution would be unveiled for educational future of Balochistan.

