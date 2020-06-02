Governor asks businessmen to avail investment opportunities

QUETTA: Fortunately Balochistan is replete with natural wealth whilst we have vast investment opportunities and provincial government has been utilizing all resources to ensure conducive investment environment to business communities. Governor Amanullah Yasinzai added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Tuesday while meeting with President Engro Corporation Ghayas Khan here in Quetta added private companies could win benefits by investing in Balochistan.

“In controlling energy crisis in Balochistan and declining unemployment and poverty, private investor could play vital role because private investment would yield out jobs opportunities for our people.” Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said and informed the Engro delegation regarding investment opportunities.

The Governor stressed upon modern energy resources in Pakistan and Balochistan added we can’t impart electricity and natural gas to our mases by repeating old structure.

