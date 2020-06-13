Government allocates Rs40 billion for Railways in budget 2020-21

RAWALPINDI: The federal government has earmarked Rs40 billion for the Railway sector in the national budget for the year 2020-21 with an allocation of funds worth Rs24 billion for the up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian under CPEC project, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

RAWALPINDI: The federal government has earmarked Rs40 billion for the Railway sector in the national budget for the year 2020-21 with an allocation of funds worth Rs24 billion for the up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian under CPEC project,

Pakistan Railways has allocated an amount of Rs11161.525 million for initiating 17 new uplift projects during the year 2020-21 while an amount of Rs12838.475 would be spent on completing ongoing schemes.

Besides ML-I main project, other major uplift works in new schemes include preparation of PC-II for the commercial and financial feasibility study for the sub-project under ML-I project “Karachi to Hyderabad” measuring 163 kilometres besides construction of new double line for 160 miles/hour on PPP/BOT basis. Improvement of Islamabad Dryport is also among major projects to be initiated this year for which Rs200 million would be earmarked for this purpose.

Pakistan Railways headed by Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid would spend Rs1,500 million for operationalisation of train on existing Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) alignment whereas for its revival under phase 2 Rs300 million would be spent.

Under ongoing schemes to be carried Railway would be working on track rehabilitation on Khanpur-Lodhran section for which purpose Rs330.616 million would be spent.

For up-gradation of railway stations to attract Sikh Tourism at Hassan Abdal Nankana Sahib and Narowal, an amount of Rs50 million would be spent.

Under the directions of the railways minister, Railway authorities have also planned special repair of over 600 passenger coaches and 1200 bogie wagons. In this connection, Rs1000.000 million has been allocated.

The most major project in the ongoing scheme for Railway is to make the acquisition of land for Railway Corridor from seaport 5.25 kilometres to 9 kilometres and Railway Operational Land from 12.00 to 14.00 km at Gwadar. A huge fund estimating Rs2500.000 million have been allocated in the budget.

Similarly, an amount of Rs1500.000 million has been earmarked in the budget for preliminary design/drawings for up-gradation/rehabilitation of Main Line (ML-I) and establishment of dry port near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hiring of design/drawings vetting consultants.

To procure and manufacture 820 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches, Railway has made huge funds allocation in the budget which is worth Rs3250.000 million. Moreover, the amount of Rs2700.000 million has also been allocated for special repair of 100 Nos DE locomotives for improving the reliability/availability of running locomotives. For CPEC Support project at Ministry of Railways Rs50 million has been allocated.

Like this: Like Loading...