GOB to formulate next with health priorities  

QUETTA: Spokesman for the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government would formulate its next budget in line with health priorities and in view of the Corona epidemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He said this while talking to media in Quetta. “The period of lockdown has been extended for another 15 days, business centres will remain in office from 9 am to 7 pm, while there will be a complete lockdown on Friday,” Liaqat Shahwani said.

He said that if the business community does not comply with the SOPs, government can close business on Saturday and Sunday as well. He said that 21,820 people have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against 520 people for violating the lockdown.

“While more than 1,100 shops have been sealed and fined Rs 3.4 million,” the Balochistan government spokesman said and added that under the program, other medical facilities including ICUs would be provided in the province, adding that work is underway for plasma therapy in Balochistan.

“We will approach the federal government regarding plasma therapy,” Liaquat Shahwani said and added that the number of patients returing from abroad are 156, while Corona virus has affected 4514 people in the province locally, as 2800 patients are currently in isolation, special health package will be provided for them. Under this package, people in isolation will be provided with medicines including vitamins.

Like this: Like Loading...