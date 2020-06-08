GoB to allocate major share of budget for health sector

QUETTA: The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday in order to review spread of COVID-19 and its impacts on provincial environment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubab Buledi, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary Sports, IG Police, DG Health, DG Food, DG Agriculture and other government official were present in the meeting.

Health experts in the meeting predicted that next three months might be sensitive in terms of spread of Coronavirus because the nature of contagious virus and its spread was noted different from other provinces hence majority patients being recovered in Balochistan and deaths rate is far less than other three provinces.

Briefing the meeting regarding testing capacity in the province Secretary Health Dostain Khan Jamaldini said, we have enhance daily COVID-19 testing up to 1500 while 72598 people have been screened-out and 31117 tests carried-out in Balochistan since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus,

“So far, 6788 positive cases surfaced in Balochistan with 54 reported deaths but provincial labs are equipped with 29919 VTM and 21037 Extraction Kits.” Secretary Health informed the meeting added NDMA imparted 10 ventilators and 10 X-Ray machines.

He further said, a large amount of provincial funds being spent on health sector and we are going to embark COVID-19 testing in Khuzdar, Turbat and Zhob districts.

The meeting expresses satisfaction over plasma donations in RBC center Quetta through which Coronavirus patients being treated and recovered.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed all Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to ensure implementation on SOPs as provincial government restored inter-province and inter-district transportation ordered strict action against transporters violating safety precautions.

Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch has briefed the meeting regarding applications being submitted for Karz e Hasna Program added we have received additional 3366 applications while 2459 application have been approved,

“More than 30.2 million rupees have been distributed among poor families under Karaz e Hasan Program but the program being expanded in order to ensure provision of relief to daily wagers effected by lockdown.” Noor ul Haq Baloch added.

Addressing the meeting Chief Mionister Jam Kamal Khan has said, provincial government has decided to allocate major share of provincial budget for uplifting primary health sector in Balochistan because the pandemic unveiled flaws in our health sector,

“Now Coronavirus has become part of our normal life hence we need to get used of it because as much as masses would implement on safety precautions the impacts of Coronavirus would remain at mid-level.” CM Jam Kamal said added our minor negligence could be devastated for Balochistan.

He directed health department to start Online Certification Program in Balochistan also directed MSD to complete vaccine procurement on immediate level.

“Fortunately our general public is fully aware of cleanliness and use of healthy food during this pandemic because it would be helpful for human health in future.” CM Balochistan said.

In-Charge of Command and Operation Center Imran Gichki has briefed the meeting regarding procurement of wheat, sugar and other food items also informed regarding efforts against locusts swarms in Balochistan.

CM Balochistan has stressed upon good governance in order to address public issues timely added delays in decision prolong provincial issues.

Like this: Like Loading...