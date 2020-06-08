GoB taking revolutionary measures during corona

QUETTA: Advisor to Chief Minister for manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri has said, incumbent government taking revolutionary measures in-pretext of Coronavirus outbreak adding we have constituted Apex Committee, Core Committee and Food Security following the pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Monday while addressing a session through video link presided by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Zulfi Bukhari.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the economic and social challenges emerged since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan while labor Ministers for manpower from all province and Secretaries have participated in the meeting.

“During the first meeting of core committee we have commenced to compile data of daily wagers who were seeking government’s assistance during COVID-19 lockdown.” Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri shared these views in the meeting added provincial labors and daily wagers would receive 10,000 rupees cash.

He further said, provincial manpower department has in its meager resources taking all possible measures to ensure provision of relief to daily wagers and labors while we have shared three recommendations with provincial government in order to assist provincial labors.

“We have proposed a committee led by Secretary Finance with Chairman Secretary men-power and member social welfare department in order to establish a registry for daily wagers who lost their jobs during lockdown.” Muhammad Khan Lehri said added the registered labors would receive cash assistance by provincial government.

He further said, in order to implement on Prime Minister 100 billion tree initiative, government of Balochistan would hire labors to plant saplings across Balochistan and take party in pesticide spray against locusts swarms.

