GoB taken revolutionary steps to promote investment: Zarkoon

QUETTA: Chief Executive of Balochistan Board of Investment Chief Executive Farman Zarkoon has said that the Provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has taken revolutionary steps to promote investment, industrial and commercial activities in the province۔

Farman Zarkoon in his statement said that as a chief executive Jam Kamal invited the investors to come and join the process of construction and development of Balochistan. Balochistan has opportunities for investment in minerals, energy, livestock, tourism, fisheries, coastal development and industrial sector, establishment of special economic zones in Hub and Bostan will also be proved important milestone in the development of the province.

CEO Investment Board said that the Numerous incentives are being given by the government for investment for special economic zones, Now the need is that investors take advantage of them, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade is providing all possible facilities to investors and the business community, Friendly countries are also being encouraged to invest in Balochistan.

Farman Zarkoon also said that the Government Measures are restoring the confidence of businesses and individuals, which would help in improving the economy of the province in future and provide employment to the people of Balochistan.

He said that the Balochistan is rich in natural resources and it is important geographically, its importance has further increased with the launch of C-Pack. Gwadar has become a commercial gateway to the world and Gwadar Port will soon join the ranks of the world’s major ports as well.

