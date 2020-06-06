GOB starts uplift work on Barshor Grid Station

QUETTA: Former coordinator to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani for media Muhammad Azeem Khan Kakar has said, over the directives of CM Jam Kamal, development work commenced at Barshor Grid Station added provincial government had allocated 50 million for the project in PSDO 2019-20. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We request Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani to allocate more funds for Barshor Grid Station in the coming budget for 2020-21 as it would end the energy crisis pestering people of Balochistan.” Azeem Kakar said while addressing a news conference on Saturday at Quetta Press Club.

“People of Barshor have been thanking CM Balochistan for starting development of Barshoor Grid Station but they are requesting to allocate more funds for the project in the next PSDP for 2020-21.” Mr. Kakar said.

He further said, 80% people in Balochistan attached with agriculture and livestock hence power shortage has been causing damages for provincial farmers, “Unfortunately a man embezzled 400 million on the name of Barshor Grid Station today against attempting to shine his politics through fake promises.” The Coordinator to CM Balochistan added.

