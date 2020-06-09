GoB releases record 76 billion development funds

QUETTA: Balochistan Government has released record 76 billion rupees for development projects in Balochistan during the financial year of 2019-20 while imaginary documents for next year’s development projects have been submitted in P&D department. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It was discussed during a high-level meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in order to review progress on development program for 2019-20 and preparations for next financial budget.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Nwabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Meer Asad Baloch, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Chief Secretary capt retd Fazeel ASghar were present in the meeting.

Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch and Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar have briefed the meeting regarding on-going development projects, financial expenditures and government’s preparations for next financial budget.

The meeting was informed that provincial government has released record 76 billion against development schemes while all preparations have been completed for next provincial budget for the year of 2020-21.

Government of Balochistan was agreed upon to keep non-development funds at decline level while major share of development funds should be spent on development program.

“Provincial departments would take ownership of their development schemes while funds for on-going development schemes would be released on recommendations of District Monitoring Committee, Divisional Commissioners and CMIT.” The meeting has decided.

Government departments have been directed to identify their non-completed and frozen projects and submit the report to the Planning and Development department on priority level.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed P&D department to share the final development budget summary with all departments and secretaries brief their ministers regarding their non-development budget.

