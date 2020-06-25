GoB regrets arrest of protesting students

QUETTA: Spokesman to provincial Governmetn Liaquat Shahwani has said, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has suspended Superintendent of Police over mishandling with protesting students while departmental action has been ordered against policemen detained female students. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Indeed only 25% population in Balochistan have internet access while rest of the province deprived from fixed and mobile internet hence provincial students can’t afford online classes.” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing a news conference on Thursday.

He further said, provincial government working on efforts to embark educational activities in the province with SOPs but provincial government would go with decision of Federal Government.

“Government of Balochistan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani expressed regret over arrest of protesting students particularly female against customs of Balochistan.” Shahwani added.

Meanwhile talking on Coronavirus situation in the province the spokesman claimed that gradually active COVID-19 cases have declined in the province as in first span of June the ration remained under 25 to 35%, “Now we are able to do 1500 tests on daily basis but government has intended to increase testing capacity up to 5000.” He said added so far 9817 positive case reported in Balochistan.

He further lauded masses support with government in controlling the contagious virus added 98% Corona patients have isolated themselves in home and we only 75 patients in Sheikh Zahid and Fatina Jinnah Chest Hospital,

“Government has been identifying hotspot COVID19 areas in Balochistan in order to impose full lockdown there.” Liaquat Shahwani said.

Replying to a query regarding return of provincial citizens from abroad the spokesman said, direct flight for Quetta have been commenced bringing back citizens stranded in gulf and other countries amid COVID-19 pandemic.

