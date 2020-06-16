GOB plan setting up of Southern Provincial Headquarters at Gwadar

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan while instructing to increase the progress on the plan for setting up of Southern Provincial Headquarters Gwadar said that the establishment of offices of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of concerned departments in Gwadar and their presence in Gwadar as per schedule, will help to carry out the development process of Gwadar and other important matters in a timely manner. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Chief Minister Balochistan chaired a video link meeting, regarding the proposed development and non-development budget for the coming financial year of the department of S&GAD, Law, Prosecution, Information and Technology. The secretaries of the concerned departments briefed the Chief Minister on the issues related to the creation of new posts.

The Chief Minister also directed the departments to expedite the recruitment process for other vacancies in a transparent manner and to create skill based posts to enhance the capacity of the departments.

He directed that non-development budget to minimized, while increasing resources. The Chief Minister also agreed with the plan to set up residences and offices for the officers and staff posted in the provincial departments at the district level.

The Chief Minister also agreed to increase the assets and properties of Balochistan in other cities.

He directed to ensure better utilization so as to increase revenue, the Chief Minister also directed the IT department to complete the project of installation of security cameras in hospitals as soon as possible.

The Secretary Information Technology informed the Chief Minister that the development program includes plans to set up IT training centers at district level and virtual education system in 100 secondary and higher secondary schools which will be completed in next two years while establishment of Balochistan Data Center and e-filing system at a cost of Rs. 200 million.

The Secretary Prosecution informed the Chief Minister that plans are afoot to set up a forensic lab in the current financial year while plans are afoot to modernize the prosecution system for the next financial year. Proposals have been made, including the establishment of judicial complexes at the district level.

Like this: Like Loading...