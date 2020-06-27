GoB keen to promote arts in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, provincial government has allocated funds for social welfare of provincial artists while all resources being utilize to uplift arts in in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Saturday while meeting with delegation of local artists here in Quetta pledged his support in encouraging provincial artist community lauded their street-wall arts initiative commenced to launch Coronavirus awareness.

“Balochistan is the region of ancient civilization and customs having an oldest civilization in Mehar Garh thus current government has decided to link 1500 historical place with networks across Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said.

He stressed upon artist community to highlight provincial historical spots through their arts announced to establish Art-Park, Art Gallery and Arts Academies in the province.

