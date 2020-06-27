GoB keen to promote arts in Balochistan

He shared these views on Saturday while meeting with delegation of local artists here in Quetta pledged his support in encouraging provincial artist community lauded their street-wall arts initiative commenced to launch Coronavirus awareness.
“Balochistan is the region of ancient civilization and customs having an oldest civilization in Mehar Garh thus current government has decided to link 1500 historical place with networks across Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said.
He stressed upon artist community to highlight provincial historical spots through their arts announced to establish Art-Park, Art Gallery and Arts Academies in the province.