GoB keen to avert COVID-19 economic challenges: CM Jam

QUETTA: Incumbent Government has inducted special development projects in financial budget of 2020-21 in order to confront economic bad economic challenges surfaced amid Coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Balochistan added.

He shared these views on Friday while meeting with delegation of Balochistan Coal Mines Owners Association comprising Malik Sheheryar, Meer Behroz Reki, Amjad Siddiqui, Meer Ismael Mengal and Sardar Naimatullah here in Quetta.

“Mining sector remained a productive sector in provincial economic that providing thousands of jobs to people of Balochistan thus provincial government utilizing all resources to uplift mining sector.” Jam Kamal told the delegation.

However Chief Minister lamented over previous government’s attention toward mining sector added we have been working on new reforms in all lucrative provincial sectors,

“The mining sector would boom in near future as current government inducted new development schemes in provincial mining fields that would yield out new jobs opportunities for provincial youth.” CM Balochistan said added all stakeholders would be taken into confidence regarding new mining policy and taxes.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister regarding new economic challenges emerged on mining sector after COVID-19 outbreak thanked CM Jam Kamal for postponing increase in royalty fees and taxes till 31st December.

