GoB for crackdown against propaganda on social media

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia Langove has said, Balochistan Government has decided to launch crackdown against people attempting to provoke tribes following Hazara Town lynching urged all religious and political parties to foster peace and harmony in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while addressing a meeting called to discuss situation triggered out after Hazara Town incident in which one man tortured to death and two badly injured over brawl.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Asghar Khan Achakzai, Parliamentary Leader of BNP Malik Naseer Shahwani, MPA Qadir Ali Nail, MPA Mubeen Khilji, Provincial President of PPP Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Allama Hashim Mosvi, Asmatullah Salam, Aghar Nasir Ali Shah, Maulana Anwar ul Haq Haqqani, Additional IG Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Hafiz Abdul Basit and other leaders were present in the meeting.

“No one will be allowed to disturb law and order in Balochistan because Quetta is a joint home of all nations hence we all have to fulfill our responsibilities in order to maintain peace in the city.” Meer Zia Lanagove addressed the meeting.

The Home Minister has announced that Government of Balochistan has decided to launch crackdown against people provoking tribes on social media by spreading false information and propaganda added Government would call an All Parties Conference in order to curb incident like Hazara Town in future.

“The culprits involved in lynching Bilal Khan would be punished as Joint Investigation Team has been probing all aspects of the incident.” Zia Langove added.

Addressing the meeting Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate has stressed upon to find-out where from the society being fallen added Hazara Town incident shouldn’t be linked with any tribe or sect,

“Spate of reforms in the society needs to be embarked and government should take strict action against people challenging writ of the government.” The Opposition leader added.

Sharing views the Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party Asghar Khan Achakzai pledges his full support in easing down tension escalated after Hazara Town incident, “Unfortunately we are fond of sitting together on funeral but now we all have to utilize joint efforts to foster brotherhood and harmony among nations living in Balochistan.”

Mr. Achakzai further called government to take strict measures against miscreants attempting to fuel tension among tribes by spreading hate on social media,

Parliamentary leader of Balochistan National Party Malik Naseer Shahwani has said, the whole province is in mourn after hearing about the horrific incident of Hazara Town added All Parties Conference become imperative to resume peace in Quetta.

MPA from Hazara Town and senior leader of Hazara Democratic Party Qadir Ali Nail has termed Hazara Town incident as an act of individuals not tribe, “Hazara nation has given immense sacrifices for peace of Quetta city, we must have to identify black sheep hiding among us and prompting hate among brotherly nations.” He added.

Additional IG Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema has said, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been interrogating the incident in broader way and we will submit our concluded report in court in given time period.

Like this: Like Loading...