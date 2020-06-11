GoB emphasizes on implementation of SOPs

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has termed violation of SOPs as tantamount of inviting death adding in order to eliminate the fatal virus we must have to fully implement on Coronavirus SOPs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Controlling spread of Coronavirus has become a tough job in all developing countries including Pakistan due to lack of health facilities and modern equipment being used to treat Coronavirus patients.” Governor Balochistan said in a statement on Thursday.

He further said, the situation might turned worst without having assistance of International Health Organizations and new health equipment, “Countries like Pakistan plagued by devastating economic crisis due to outbreak of Coronavirus as majority population here already living below the poverty line.” Governor Balochistan said expresses severe concerns over burgeoning cases and deaths being caused by Coronavirus in Pakistan and Balochistan.

He urged Internaitonal Organizations and donor agencies to help Pakistan in order to avert COVID-19 challenge.

