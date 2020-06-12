GoB embarks Telemedicine & Pilot Treatment Project

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, provincial government has commenced Telemedicine initiative in Balochistan while pilot health project has fully launched in order to ensure quality health facilities for people of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Telemedicine project has been fully launched in all Basic Health Units across Balochistan while in coming budget many areas will be connected and covered through Health Department’s Pilot Project.” Jam Kamal said on Twitter lauded the efforts of PPHI Balochistan.

It was pertinent to be mentioned here that Government of Balochistan has decided to allocate major share of provincial budget 2020-21 for health sector following COVID-19 pandemic which CM Jam Kamal considered lifted lid from our ramshackle health infrastructure.

“Government has plans to uplift infrastructural development across Balochistan in order to ease access for people of remote areas toward BHUs.” Jam Kamal added.

