GoB approves program to eliminate epidemics

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has approved Health Department's three year program against epidemics in the province directing authorities to submit PC1 for the program.

The meeting held on Monday thoroughly reviewed the Health Response Program in order to uplift provincial health sector and building its capacity to curtail COVID-19 and other diseases.

While briefing the meeting Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini has said, the program will be launched from 2020 and will lasted till June 2023 and the estimated cost for the Program is 13.33 billion rupees,

“The three year Health Program would be implemented with partnership of Federal Government and Donor Agencies hence an Institute of Vaccine Development would be established in Balochistan under the program.” Secretary Health said added Balochistan become the first province of unveiling its police against epidemics including COVID-19.

He informed the meeting that the program would be effective in provision of quality health facilities during natural disasters, shifting provincial labs on digitalization, upgradation of government hospitals in Quetta Division and innovating vaccine in Balochistan for epidemics.

The meeting was agreed on to establish a new Hospital in Balochistan for research and treatment of patients infected with epidemics.

“Health department has embarked Anti-Body test of COVID-19 patients through Plasma of patient recovered.” Dostain Jamaldini said.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, novel Coronavirus had damaged the concept of globalization and drifted away nations from each other,

“All nations in the world paying attention toward medical and vaccine research since the contagious virus gripped the entire countries hence it is time we should upgrade our capacity toward medical research.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon assistance of major private health sectors in order to uplift government hospitals.

CM Jam Kamal corroborated that after COVID-19 outbreak investment in health sector doubled in the world because it stirred the health structure, “Today a normal individual has become more sensitive toward health safety precautions.” Jam Kamal said directed authorities to induct Health Program in next development budget.

