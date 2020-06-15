GOB approved setting up of Ease of Doing Business Cell

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved the setting up of ‘Ease of Doing Business Cell’, notification issued. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A notification has been issued by the provincial government, as ‘Ease of Doing Business Cell’ will be formally inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan soon, Chief Executive, Balochistan Investment Board Imran Zarkoon, termed the establishment of the cell as an important step for the promotion of business activities in Balochistan.

He said that under the notification, a steering committee headed by the Chief Minister Balochistan has been set up and a meeting will be convened soon.

The meeting will decide on the strategies and facilities that can be provided to the business people by using the time in the current situation of coronavirus. The meeting will also map out all the rules and regulations so that the people can do business easily.

He said that the members of the steering committee headed by the Chief Minister includes Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Industries and others.

In addition, a cell will be set up in the Balochistan Board of Investment to guide efforts to improve the quality of business regulations and review business-related initiatives.

He said that the government is aware of the problems faced by the business community in the situation of Code-19 and Chief Minister Jam Kamal has issued instructions to facilitate and provide facilities to the business community.

“The Department of Investment strives to provide all facilities to the business community in the light of these guidelines. Establishment of a business facilitation cell is an important step in this direction which will provide many facilities to the business community,” Imran Zarkoon said.

