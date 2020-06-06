GoB & Afridi emphasizes upon educational uplift

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday met with former captain of Pakistani Cricket Team Shahid Khan Afridi discussed educational development and relief operation for masses looking for government assistance during COVID-19 pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Education is the only source to end the sense of deprivation among citizens of Pakistan hence we must educate our children particularly girls in order to build an educated society.” Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai told Shahid Khan Afridi.

He further said, Balochistan has shining sports talent but lack of sports opportunities depriving our youth from showing their talent before the world expressed optimism that former captain and philanthropist Shahid Khan Afridi would help Balochistan in polishing our sports talent.

Former captain Shahid Khan Afridi expressed solidarity with Governor Balochistan regarding financial damages the province being faced in a wake of Coronavirus outbreak,

“Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation has been distributing ration and food items among poor masses across the country but I have received immense love and respect in Balochistan.” Afridi pledged to continue relief operations in Balochistan in future.

