: – The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed nine million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 470,000 lives.

The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over two point three million cases and more than 122,247 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1,086,990 cases and more than 50,659 deaths.

Over 4.8 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.