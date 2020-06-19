Gill praised measures taken by GoB to control coronavirus

QUETTA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Liaison Dr. Shahbaz Gill called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Dr. Shahbaz Gill praised the measures taken by the Balochistan government for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Without knowing the ground realities, unjustifiably criticizing the Balochistan government’s actions in Taftan is wrong.

“I am visiting Balochistan at the behest of the Prime Minister,” Gill said and added that the purpose of the visit is to encourage the people and assure the cooperation of the Federal Government.

The effects of coronavirus on the economic sectors were also discussed during the meeting. “Coronavirus is a big challenge not only for human lives but also for the economy,” Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said.

“Initially, it was difficult to convince the public about the dangers of coronavirus, but now they are becoming aware of the precautionary measures.

“Code-19 has shaken the world economy, but the situation is also creating new opportunities and technological possibilities,” he added.

Jam Kamal said that coronavirus is organizing the nation and the nation has become aware of health and precautions.

“The food security situation in Pakistan is satisfactory and a special mercy of Allah. Coronavirus can impact the economy with massive negativity due to food security,” he said.

CM Jam Kamal Khan said that the nature of the coronavirus is still being speculated around the world. The Balochistan government plans to reduce the impact of coronavirus on employment and business.

“A loan loan program for small scale business has been launched in the province through fraternal partnership. Next year’s budget will include more financial assistance programs to help young people start their own businesses,” Kamal said.

He further added, “under entrepreneurship, our people have to stand on their own two feet economically. We will also provide opportunities to the skilled people from abroad to use their skills by providing assistance.

“There are opportunities for economic activities in every district of Balochistan. There are bright prospects for doing business in other sectors including agriculture, fisheries and livestock,” Jam Kamal urged.

Like this: Like Loading...