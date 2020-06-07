QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar has said that testing facilities for Coronavirus will be provided in every divisional headquarter in the province, while corona patients have been successfully treated with plasma method in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Treatment has been started with plasma by which four critical patients have recovered. Therefore, it is appealed to those patients who have recovered after being infected with the coronavirus to donate their blood for plasma so that as many patients can recover as soon as possible,” CS Balochistan said during a meeting on the current situation of lockdown in the province on Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the treatment of Corona patients.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, In-charge of Balochistan Command and Operations Center, Secretary Sports Imran Gichki, Secretary IT, Director General Health Dr. Saleem Abro, Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed BCOC Focal Person Ms. Humaira Baloch, BCOC Focal Person for Information Zafar Ali Zafar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Balochistan expressed his concerns over Increase in corona cases, due To Public negligence during easing lockdown and instructed relevant authorities to strictly implement SOPs.

He said that random testing should be started as soon as possible. Regarding the proposal to open a transport hotel, he said that the matter would be discussed with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan while SOPs should be formed immediately.

He said that the people need to understand individually that their carelessness can lead to the spread of the virus so every person should strictly follow the precautionary measures.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and treat its patients and all available resources, especially funds, were being provided immediately in this regard.

He directed that the shortage of funds is being rectified in all cases and funds are being provided for all the necessary matters. He directed that the concerned authorities from UCS level to Tehsil District and Divisional level across the province especially administration and police Start collecting people’s data immediately to assess whether these deaths are due to coronary heart disease.

He directed the health department officials to quarantine the data of patients infected with the virus in their homes. So that they could be tested after fourteen days, he said. All the necessary precautionary equipment have been provided to the Department of Health. Besides, the PDMA also has the equipment and the front line workers will be provided whatever they need in this regard immediately.

Giving a briefing in this regard, Dr. Saleem Abro, Director General, Department of Health, said that the plasma method for treatment of antibodies has been successful, it is helping the patients to recover while its kits are expensive. Every possible fund will be provided to save lives. Doctors will continue to work on this procedure.

Dr. Saleem Abro said that in this regard, the people who have recovered from the corona virus should donate their blood, which is obtained from the plasma and the blood is returned to the body of the donor. For this purpose, blood donors can approach the OPS Regional Blood Center on Spaniard Road.

He told the meeting that those who tested positive for the corona virus should be isolated at home. Individuals whose health deteriorates should immediately approach corona Hospital Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah TB Cementum, as patients face difficulties in further treatment.

He said that corona should be directed by the Chief Minister of Balochistan with personal interest. The hospitals have all the necessary medical facilities and modern machinery including ventilators while all the arrangements for dealing with emergencies are complete. The meeting was informed about the availability of relevant items by PDMA.

In-charge Imran Gichki described the role of BCOC, especially in Province B. Informed about the performance of the center in getting data from everyone and preventing the spread of Corona.

