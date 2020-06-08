Four dead, 13 injured as five story building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI :- A five-storey building has collapsed in Lyari area in Karachi. So far, four dead bodies and 13 injured have been recovered from the rubble and transferred to the nearby hospitals.

According to details, Sindh Rangers, rescue teams and a heavy contingent of police reached at the site of the collapsed building.

Eyewitnesses said that the building tilted to one side before collapsing. The teams initially rescued 11 injured and one dead body from the rubble. More people are feared to be buried under the rubble.

Taking notice of the incident Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Karachi to start relief operation as soon as possible.

CM Sindh has directed to save the lives of the residents of the collapsed building and said that no stone should be left unturned in the relief operations. He ordered to submit an inquiry report after the rescue operation is complete.