Five killed separate incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least five people including father and son were killed and two others were injured in separate firing incidents reported from across the province on Saturday.

Nushki Assistant Commissioner Soban Saleem Dashti while confirming the armed clash said, two groups clashed over a land dispute in Qadir Abad area of Nushki Town, as a result of the clash, a father and son were killed and two others were injured.

Soon after receiving information about the clash, town administration and local police along-with rescuers rushed the site, brought the situation under control and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mir Abdul Baqi Badini and Sohaib Badini, while injured as Salal Ahmed Badini and Ghazi Khan, said AC Nushki adding, case has been lodged and further investigation was underway.

In Gwadar, A senior police officer said two people were killed when unknown armed assailants opened fire on vehicles near New-Allied Bank Jinnah Avenue area of coastal city.

The attackers were managed to escape from the site, while the victims were shifted to GDA hospital where the were identified as Dil Murad resident of Nagman Ward Gawadar and Dur Muhammad resident of Two-bagh ward Gawadar.

Later the bodies were handed over to heirs after completion of medico legal formalities, said police officer, adding, motive behind the incident yet to be ascertained while a case has been lodged in this regard and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, unknown armed men shot and killed a youth identified as Smitullah in Sugur area of Luni of district Duki.

