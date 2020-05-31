Five killed in accident

QUETTA: At least five people, including a woman were killed and fourteen others injured in a head to head collision between to vehicles on Sunday in district Nushki of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Police said the incident was occurred on main RCD highway near Janglat some 7 km away from Nushki town, where a fielder car coming from Kharan and double-door pickup heading to Gardi-Jangal collided with each other.

As a result five people including a woman lost their lives on the spot while fourteen others sustained serious injuries, soon after receiving information about the incident Police and Levies along with rescuers rushed the site and started rescue operation.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Nushki, said Nushki Assistant Commissioner Soban Saleem Dashti, while after being given first aid the injured were referred to Quetta for further treatment, he added.

AC Nushki said the deceased were identified as Attaullah , Muhammad Sattar, Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Hanif and Rashida, while after medico legal formalities the bodies were sent to their native towns.

Like this: Like Loading...