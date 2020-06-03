FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB adviser’s complaint: report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has reportedly summoned fast-bowling great Shoaib Akhtar in connection with his spat with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal adviser, Tafazzul Rizvi.

Sources within the FIA informed Geo News that Akhtar has been ordered to appear before the agency on Friday at 11am.

However, Akhtar’s team has denied receiving any notice from the FIA.

“My client has not received any notice from the FIA,” his lawyer, Abuzar Salman Niazi, told Geo News. “If a notice is received, we will respond with a reasonable answer.”

In April, Akhtar and Rizvi had clashed after the former posted a rant on YouTube, accusing the latter of profiteering by creating protracted legal wrangles between the board and its players and describing him as “an inept person of highest order”.

In response, the adviser had filed a Rs10-million defamation suit against the fast bowler.

Rizvi had also registered a complaint with the FIA, alleging that Akhtar’s “inappropriate” remarks were defamatory and intended to stain his legal career.