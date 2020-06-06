Feel threat to the lives of my sons

He said he also has filed complaint to the local police about the threats and unknown people chased him on motorcycles and double cabin vehicles last week at Sachal Goth in Karachi.

He said his two sons associated with the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mohaz (JSQM), a nationalist party, which struggling to safeguard the rights of the Sindh province with peaceful means, adding that they are political worker and taking part in the peaceful political activities. H stated that the unknown people with clear message threatened me to stop my sons from taking part in political activities of JSQM and stay away highlighting the issues of the missing persons”.

“If you do not stop your sons, you will pay the price with your life”, he quoted the words, adding that he has also filed a complaint about the incident with the local police but no any inquiry initiated so far.

While crying he narrated that many missing persons are reported in the province, so he feels insecurity and threat to his life as well to his sons because of their affiliation with the peaceful nationalist party in the province.

It may be noted that many political workers are missing, while most of them found dead with torture signs on their bodies in Sindh and Baclochistan.