Federal government standing side by side with Balochistan

QUETTA:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister SAPM for Political Communication Shehbaz Gill while talking to the media persons in Quetta along with Liaquat Shahwani spokesman of government of Balochistan said every political entity has its own political agenda, government of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaaf respects its coalition partners and they are very significant for us.

“Pakistan had to close its border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus” told by Shehbaza Gill SAPM to Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Gill also highly appreciated the dedicated efforts of provincial government against epidemic disease in the province and said it is not appropriate to put blame on Balochistan government without thoroughly examine the ground realities. He said he has been visiting the province Balochistan on the special instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, basic purpose of the visit is to ensure the provincial government and people of Balochistan that federal government is standing side by side with the Balochistan in any challenging time.

Shehbaz Gill SAPM to the Prime Minister assured the chief minister Balochistan that federal government has been providing all-out assistance to the province to control spread of coronavirus pandemic. Federal government’s support to the province would continue.

Spokesman government of Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani has revealed that 287 doctors have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the province since the outbreak of the pandemic. Mr. Shahwani was addressing a press conference along with special assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill here on Saturday.

Mr. Gill arrived Quetta on Friday on the directives of Prime Minister to meet doctors, nurses and paramedics and appreciate their efforts against the deadly virus. Mr. Gill announced that Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital would be expanded and 100 beds would be established to facilitate the patients in the province.

Mr. Shahwani however informed that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 5 doctors so far in the province. He stated that 69 paramedics have also been tested positive for the coronavirus. “Health professionals battling the virus at the cost of their lives”, Mr. Shahwani said.

Mr. Gill stated that the Prime Minister has made decisions keeping in view of problems of the masses during these troubled times. “Center stands by Balochistan in this hour of trial”, the special assistant to Prime Minister assured.

When asked about Balochistan’s share deduction in the national finance commission award, he assured that the province would be financially supported by the federal government in this regard.

