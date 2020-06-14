FC officer died in accident

QUETTA: An officer of Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Lieutenant Colonel Ishtiaq Mehmood died in a road accident on Sunday, while two others including a Major rank officer sustained serious injures. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to police, incident was occurred on main Gwadar-Karachi costal highway near Basoal area of district Gwadar, where the vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (South) officers toppled after losing its control.

As a result Lt Col Ishtiaq lost his life on the spot, while two others including Maj Shahbaz and Driver Sepoy Nawaz suffered serious injuries, soon after receiving information about the incident, Security forces and police along-with rescuers rushed the site and shifted the body and injured to Pak-Navy Hospital Ormara Darman-Ja.

Later, after completing medico legal formalities the body was sent to his native town while the injured were referred to Karachi for further treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...