Farogh Naseem resigns as federal minister for law

ISLAMABAD : – Barrister Farogh Naseem has on Monday resigned as the federal minister for law to represent the federation in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case,

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation. I have resigned on the direction of the premier who will keep the portfolio till the case continues, Farogh Naseem said.

“I respect judiciary and judges very much and have no personal grudge against any lawyer, bar council and justice including Qazi Faez Isa. I always made decisions in light of the Holy Quran, Hadith and constitution as law minister.”

The Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to resume hearing of the case on June 2. A 10-member judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will conduct hearing.

The federal government will respond over Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition in which he maintained that the presidential reference against him is based on malafide intent.

It is pertinent here to mention that Barrister Farogh Naseem had earlier resigned from his post as well to represent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court and was sworn in as the federal minister again afterwards.