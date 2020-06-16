Exclusive: List of areas to be sealed in Lahore finalized

LAHORE : – The Lahore administration has Tuesday imposed smart lockdown in the city to counter coronavirus following Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik’s approval,

According to details, Yousaf Road, Abdali Chowk, Islampura and several other areas have been sealed. Markets and transport have been shut and the management has decided to seal 55 areas across the city.

The localities are as follows:

Ram Nagar, Street no 23

Ram Nagar, Choudary Building

Ram Nagar, Street no 10 & 13

Ram Nagar, Islam Street

Front Ram Nagar

Bilal Park

Ram Nagar, Iqra School Street

Qilla Gujjar Singh, Abdul Kareem Road

Usmania Colony

Royal Park

Karim Park, Block no 2, 3, 4

Karim Park, Ameen Park Street no 1

H# 14 ST# 4 Mian Tajpura

H# 26 St# 02 Mohallah Goal Bagh Shad Bagh

Begum kot shama colony or nain sukh street no 4

Bara Dari Road street no 2 masoom shah road

Ravi Clifton Shahdra Near Fouji Stret

Hanif Park Badami Bagh St # 9

Malik Park Badami Bagh St # 4

Johar Town B Blcok

Johar Town F2 Block

Canal View Society B Block

Johar Town J2 Block

Johar Town G3 Block

Wapda town F2 Block

Wapda town G Block

PCSIR Phase II B Block

A3 Block Gulberg (A3 block from Bundu Khan Sweets and Bakers to Talha Masjid, from Nadeem Tika to Tariq Kabaria)

B2 Block Gulberg (B2 block complete)

B3 Block Gulberg (B3 block complete)

B1 Block Gulberg (B1 block complete)

Siraj Pura, Daroghawala

Bilal Colony, Daroghawala

Jallo Mor, Dhoobi Muhalla PO Box Bata Pur

A Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan

Hussain Pura, Kothi Stop, Opposite Bismillah Housing Scheme

Near Lasani Pharmacy, Aik Minar Wali Masjid, Manawan

B Block, Bismillah Housing Scheme, GT Road, Manawan

DHA Phase-1 (all sectors)

Askari-10 (complete)

DHA Phase-5 (all sectors)

Cavalary Ground (Shiraz villas)

Gulistan Colony St # 9,11,13,15,8,5,26,27

ST # 2 Shah Alam Colony, UBL Bank Street Hafeez Park, ST # 3

Ali Muhammad Park, St # 3 Gujja Peer Road Taj Pura

St # 1 Nizamabad, E Block Taj Pura

Back Side of General Hospital Chungi Amer Sidhu

Quiad e Millat, colony, Kacha jail Road

Gosia colony

Alhamd colony, f block 400-440

Tariq Colony

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said in his statement that the result of not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) is in front of all and the government decided to seal worst-hit areas to control the outbreak.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 111 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 148,921. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,839.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,443 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 55,878 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 55,581 in Sindh, 18,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,327 in Balochistan, 8,857 in Islamabad, 1,143 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 663 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1081 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 853 in Sindh, 707 in KP, 85 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad, 17 in GB and 13 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 922,665 coronavirus tests and 25,015 in last 24 hours. 56,390 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.