ENGRO Pakistan expresses will to invest in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday met with President Engro Corporation Ghayas Khan discussed investment opportunities in Balochistan.

Accompanied with CEO Engro Energy Ahsan Zafar Syed and Advisor Brigadier Retd Tariq Qadir the President Engro has expressed will to invest in Balochistan’s livestock, mineral, agriculture and energy sectors.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani welcomed the decision by President Engro added Balochistan is a land of opportunities where vast lucrative investment opportunities exists for business community,

“Incumbent Government in Balochistan has functionalized Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade in order to make sure provision of facilities for private companies willing to invest in Balochistan.” CM Jam Kamal said.

The President Engro Corporation and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani were agreed upon to enhance cooperation amid Balochistan Government and Engro Pakistan.

