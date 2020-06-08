Education key to uplift: Sardar Rind

QUETTA: Education is one of the primary agents of transformation towards development. Education is in fact, an input not only for economic development of tribes but also for inner strength of the tribal communities which helps them in meeting the new challenges of life. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is an activity, or a series of activities, or a process which may either improve the immediate living conditions or increase the potential for future living. It is the single most important means by which individuals and society can improve personal endowments, build capacity levels, overcome barriers, and expand opportunities for a sustained improvement in their well-being”.

Meeting to resolve the old tribal feuds and to combat successively with the recent challenge of Pandemic Corona was held between Minister of Education and powerful tribal personality of Balochistan Sardar Yarr Muhammad Rind and Chief of Bairak Nawab Masood Jaan Shahwani and Nawabzada Mir Shah Din Khan Shahwani in Quetta.

According to the spokesman of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Balochistan chapter Babar Yousufzai, tribal chieftains shared their views to resolve the tribal animosities and to take joint efforts to resolve tribal conflicts. Sardar Yarr Muhammad Rind at the moment emphasized that time has arrived to forget the old mishap and catastrophes. In order to assimilate with the changing scenario of the world we must have to work with unity and harmony.

Chief of Bairak Nawab Masood Jaan Shahwani and Nawabzada Mir Shah Din Khan Shahwani at the moment also appreciate the efforts taken by provincial government of Balochistan against the challenge and hazard of COVID – 19. They also expressed their wishes and hopes that Sardar Yarr Muhammad Rind completely focused to bring better changes in the education sector of the province.

The conflict in Baluchistan is protracted and extremely complex. Basically, the root causes of the conflict are both historical and political. Besides the historical and political reasons, the social factors such as ethnicity and religion have also played a vital role in the continuance of the conflict”.

