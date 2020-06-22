Dr. Malik Baloch slams GoB over handling COVID-19 pandemic

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch has alleged provincial government for snubbing situation triggered after Coronavirus pandemic added incumbent government in Balochistan wasn’t serious to handle the pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Due to negligence of current government, the virus has spread across the province and innocent people being dead as no health facilities available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals.” Dr. Malik Baloch said on Monday while addressing Journalists in Turbat.

He further said, death ratio might be climbed up to alarming level if provincial government didn’t impose complete lockdown in Balochistan because the virus has been rapidly infecting people, “Ironically in entire Balochistan, testing facilities is available only in Quetta thus rest of the districts are deprived from COVID-19 testing.” Former CM Balochistan said demanded testing facilities at district and divisional level.

“Neither Isolation Wards are functional in district Kech nor a single ventilator available for serious patients hence 07 senior doctors and their family members in Turbat tested positive by Coronavirus.” President NP said added 71 positive cases reported in Turbat thus an estimated 03 to 04 suspected patients being dead in Turbat on regular basis.

Dr. Malik Baloch demanded complete lockdown in entire Balochistan and provision of ventilators, PCR machines and testing kits in Turbat.

