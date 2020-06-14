Doctors, Paramedics working on front line against Corona: PMA

QUETTA: A spokesman for the PMA Balochistan has said doctors and paramedical staff are working on the front line against the coronavirus. Many doctors and paramedical staff had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, despite the efforts of doctors and paramedics, different groups including political parties are projecting false propaganda against the healthcare community. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a statement issued, the PMA Balochistan spokesperson said that since the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan, thousands of patients have been coming to government hospitals. He said that the Balochistan Health Department is providing medical equipment, safety kits and better facilities to the doctors in government hospitals so that they could come here for treatment.

“Patients should not be discouraged,” the spokesman said and added that doctors and paramedics in all government hospitals in the province, including Quetta, are treating patients without caring for their own lives.

“Healthcare community is carrying out their duties,” the spokesperson said that the statement of some political parties that there are no doctors and paramedical staff in the hospitals is baseless and based on lies.

The spokesperson said that the PMA wants to make it clear that doctors and other staff is working day and night to provide medical treatment to the people in government hospitals,” he said.

