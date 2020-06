QUETTA: DIG Naseerabad Shahab Azeem Lehri has taken notice of increasing crime ratio in Jaffarabad on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In his statement DIG said that the DSP Dera Allahyar Khawand Buksh Khoso and SHO Gul Hassan Behrani were summoned at his office and were directed them to deal with all incidents strictly.

DIG ordered the concern Police Officers that No compromise will be made on restoring law and order, People trust the police which will never let them go. It is unfortunate that they have failed to curb the daily incidents of theft and robbery. Protect ion of life and property of Masses is must Strict.

