DHA extends date for payment of installment

QUETTA: The Defence Housing Scheme (DHA) Quetta has extended date for the first down-payment to be paid by 23rd of June, a one and half month extension as previous closing date for the same was 14th April. It has been done in the view of the given circumstance in the wake of Covid-19.

It has also given concession to the customers over the first installment of down-payment which was 10 percent, stretched over 2 installments. It has been brought down to 8 percent with taxes.

Similarly, the 1st installment of down-payment for farm houses has been brought down from 20 to 16 percent with taxes.

It may be mentioned here that the DHA Quetta is the first smart city built anywhere in Pakistan. The construction work on the scheme is already underway with a dancing fountain that would soon be welcoming people of Quetta to a scenic view never seen before in Balochistan.

DHA’s Joyland, stretched on large tracts of land, would soon provide children and families chances of recreation and a healthy environment as currently Quetta lacks any such place for families. Besides, the people of Quetta were also waiting for an international standard theme park which would soon be a reality in Quetta. Some tender notices are already be advertised in the newspapers for development works.

Furthermore, all the related forms including confirmation letter, fee vouchers and facility of document uploading have been made online to facilitate the masses due to travel restrictions in the times of Covid-19

