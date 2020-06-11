The development budget in Balochistan has always been a matter of heated debate between the treasury and opposition benches. Government of Balochistan claims to have released Rs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The development budget in Balochistan has always been a matter of heated debate between the treasury and opposition benches. Government of Balochistan claims to have released Rs.

76 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20 development budget. Of late, the provincial government also recorded some protest over the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) which was reported in the media and finally talks were held with the federal government.

Subsequently, the government announced that Rs. 85 million have been approved in the federal PSDP for various infrastructure and social uplift programmes. The details of these development programmes are yet to be made public by the Planning Commission of Pakistan once the document of Federal PSDP is available for analysis but the Opposition parties at home do not seem to be happy with the provincial PSDP for having been ignored in the development funds.

For a real representative Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the existence of local bodies is essential. As input from the local representatives over development schemes and their subsequent execution is essential. Otherwise the execution of development programmes can fall in peril. The Development budget of the previous year was around Rs. 100 billion and this year it is even higher than the amount. But what actual change have the people of Balochistan experienced in the standard of their lives is yet to be seen.

Recently a sitting secretary Communication and Works Department busted a scheme in Awaran where billions of rupees had been released on papers for construction of a road for a decade but in actual no physical work was spotted. It is one of the many examples of paper work or doubling of the schemes which are only reflected in the PSDP but on ground the development is often seen.

The government should come up with a strict audit mechanism of the schemes and a real time monitoring of every scheme in PSDP so that the trickle down effects of all the development programmes are enjoyed by the poor people of this province. Moreover, along with the development of infrastructure, the government has also vowed to create around five thousand jobs. These jobs would definitely be created in the public sector and there has always been a question mark on the recruitment process on positions announced through the Government Departments. Even Balochistan Public Service Commission faced protests over the recruitment issues on the higher positions.

It would be far better if government searched for out of box solution for job creation by looking for private sector development and job creation. The Government should also focus on the skill development of the youth as recruiting in the government departments would only mean to enter a dead wood into an already dead system and killing all his creativity. On the other hand, investment in the skills of the youth would make them independent but also entrepreneurs and job creators. A development only has true meaning for the masses when it stirs the upward social mobility in the society for youth.

Like this: Like Loading...