Coronavirus pandemic caused less damage than expected: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has caused less damage than the government expected, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Wednesday, but emphasised on following precautionary measures to prevent against the respiratory illness.

“Coronavirus [cases] have started rising rapidly in Pakistan,” Faraz said. “The coronavirus pandemic has caused less damage than we expected,” he added, noting that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“On a global level, the world’s largest economies have not been able to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal minister appealed to the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent themselves from the deadly virus. He warned that the illness could affect anyone without discrimination.

“We let the businesses resume their operations in a phased manner and eased the lockdown” to curb the coronavirus spread, he added.

However, Faraz said people did not follow the SOPs, cautioning the nation that if they did not heed to precautionary measures, they would contract the deadly virus. Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were also testing positive for the coronavirus, he noted.

The minister said the coronavirus would wreak havoc if people did not adhere to the steps for safety.

“If the SOPs are not followed, the government would be forced to revert to a stricter lockdown,” he added, noting that the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays would be strictly implemented.

More to follow…